See Bonnie Milligan, Natalie Walker, Max von Essen, and More in Concert with The Skivvies

The underwear-clad duo's January 30 concert at Joe's Pub also featured performances from Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Claybourne Elder, and more.

Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina, known together as the underwear-clad musical duo The Skivvies, returned to Joe's Pub January 30 for another scintillating concert of scantily-dressed talent from Broadway and beyond. Special guests for the evening included Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Claybourne Elder, Bonnie Milligan, Natalie Walker, Logan Hart, Roe Hartrampf, Max von Essen, and Brennyn Lark. Cearley and Molina's band included Jake Wasserman, Josh Roberts, and Eli Katz Zoller.