See Bonnie Milligan, Natalie Walker, Max von Essen, and More in Concert with The Skivvies

By Nathan Skethway
Jan 31, 2020
 
The underwear-clad duo's January 30 concert at Joe's Pub also featured performances from Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Claybourne Elder, and more.
The Skivvies_Joe's Pub_1-30-2020_Natalie Walker and Bonnie Milligan_HR-2.jpg
Natalie Walker and Bonnie Milligan Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina, known together as the underwear-clad musical duo The Skivvies, returned to Joe’s Pub January 30 for another scintillating concert of scantily-dressed talent from Broadway and beyond.

Special guests for the evening included Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Claybourne Elder, Bonnie Milligan, Natalie Walker, Logan Hart, Roe Hartrampf, Max von Essen, and Brennyn Lark. Cearley and Molina's band included Jake Wasserman, Josh Roberts, and Eli Katz Zoller.

22 PHOTOS
The Skivvies_Joe's Pub_1-30-2020_Lauren Molina_HR.jpg
Lauren Molina Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Skivvies_Joe's Pub_1-30-2020_Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina_HR.jpg
Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Skivvies_Joe's Pub_1-30-2020_Jake Wasserman, Nick Cearley, Lauren Molina, and Eli Katz Zoller_HR.jpg
Jake Wasserman, Nick Cearley, Lauren Molina, and Eli Katz Zoller Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Skivvies_Joe's Pub_1-30-2020_Andrew Keenan-Bolger_HR.jpg
Andrew Keenan-Bolger Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Skivvies_Joe's Pub_1-30-2020_Andrew Keenan-Bolger_HR-2.jpg
Andrew Keenan-Bolger Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Skivvies_Joe's Pub_1-30-2020_Claybourne Elder_HR.jpg
Claybourne Elder Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Skivvies_Joe's Pub_1-30-2020_Claybourne Elder_HR-2.jpg
Claybourne Elder Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Skivvies_Joe's Pub_1-30-2020_Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley_HR.jpg
Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Skivvies_Joe's Pub_1-30-2020_Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker_HR.jpg
Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Skivvies_Joe's Pub_1-30-2020_Natalie Walker and Bonnie Milligan_HR-3.jpg
Natalie Walker and Bonnie Milligan Joseph Marzullo/WENN
