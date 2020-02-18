See Cady Huffman, Quentin Earl Darrington, and More in Rehearsals for 92Y's Jerry Herman: You I Like

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   See Cady Huffman, Quentin Earl Darrington, and More in Rehearsals for 92Y's Jerry Herman: You I Like
By Nathan Skethway
Feb 18, 2020
 
The Lyrics & Lyricists presentation will perform February 22–24.
Quentin Earl Darrington, Andy Einhorn, Andrea Ross, Cady Huffman, and Ryan Vona
Quentin Earl Darrington, Andy Einhorn, Andrea Ross, Cady Huffman, and Ryan Vona Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony winner Cady Huffman (The Producers), Quentin Earl Darrington (MJ the Musical), Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway), Ryan Vona (Beautiful—The Carole King Musical), and Andrea Ross (The Sound of Music National Tour) will perform Jerry Herman: You I Like February 22–24 at 92Y. Huffman will direct the concert in addition to singing tunes by the late composer.

Conceived and conducted by Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!), the show will explore themes commonly found in Herman's work, such as love, family, home, and optimism. Audiences can expect to hear songs like “Time Heals Everything,” from Mack & Mabel, “I Am What I Am,” from La Cage Aux Folles, “It’s Today” from Mame, and “I’ll Be Here Tomorrow” from The Grand Tour.

“Jerry Herman was joy personified,” said Einhorn. “He wrote shows that sparked joy, brought out positivity in the face of adversity, granted his characters second chances, and reinforced the love of family.”

Photos: Lyrics & Lyricists—Jerry Herman: You I Like

Photos: Lyrics & Lyricists—Jerry Herman: You I Like

11 PHOTOS
Quentin Earl Darrington, Andy Einhorn, Andrea Ross, Cady Huffman, and Ryan Vona
Quentin Earl Darrington, Andy Einhorn, Andrea Ross, Cady Huffman, and Ryan Vona Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Quentin Earl Darrington, Andy Einhorn, Andrea Ross, Cady Huffman, and Ryan Vona
Quentin Earl Darrington, Andy Einhorn, Andrea Ross, Cady Huffman, and Ryan Vona Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ryan Vona, Andy Einhorn, and Quentin Earl Darrington
Ryan Vona, Andy Einhorn, and Quentin Earl Darrington Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ryan Vona, Andy Einhorn, and Quentin Earl Darrington
Ryan Vona, Andy Einhorn, and Quentin Earl Darrington Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ryan Vona, Andy Einhorn, and Quentin Earl Darrington
Ryan Vona, Andy Einhorn, and Quentin Earl Darrington Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ryan Vona, Andy Einhorn, and Quentin Earl Darrington
Ryan Vona, Andy Einhorn, and Quentin Earl Darrington Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Quentin Earl Darrington, Cady Huffman, Andy Einhorn, Andrea Ross, and Ryan Vona
Quentin Earl Darrington, Cady Huffman, Andy Einhorn, Andrea Ross, and Ryan Vona Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Andy Einhorn, Andrea Ross, and Ryan Vona
Andy Einhorn, Andrea Ross, and Ryan Vona Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Quentin Earl Darrington, Cady Huffman, and Andy Einhorn
Quentin Earl Darrington, Cady Huffman, and Andy Einhorn Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Quentin Earl Darrington, Cady Huffman, Andy Einhorn, Andrea Ross, and Ryan Vona
Quentin Earl Darrington, Cady Huffman, Andy Einhorn, Andrea Ross, and Ryan Vona Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share

The performance features lighting design by John Kelly, projection design by Dan Scully, and casting by Telsey + Company, with Lori Wekselblatt serving at production stage manager. Joining the band are Einhorn on piano, Chad Smith on woodwinds, Jeremy Miloszewicz on trumpet, Scott Kuney on guitar, Mark Vanderpoel on bass, and Perry Cavari on drums.

Jerry Herman: You I Like is part of 92Y’s Lyrics & Lyricists 2020 season, which will also celebrate Stephen Schwartz, George Gershwin, and George Abbott.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cabaret & Concert News
Read news about cabaret and concert appearances by your favorite Broadway performers.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!