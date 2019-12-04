See Jonah Platt, Michael Cerveris, Natalie Joy Johnson, and More Strip Down With the Skivvies in I Touch My Elf at Joe's Pub

The popular undergarment-clad band also welcomed Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Natalie Weiss, and more.

Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina, known together as the underwear-clad musical duo The Skivvies, returned to Joe’s Pub December 3 with their holiday-themed I Touch My Elf concert. Special guests for the evening included Michael Cerveris and his band Loose Cattle (with Kimberly Kaye), Jonah Platt, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Natalie Joy Johnson, Marti Gould Cummings, Tom Berklund, David Perlman, and Natalie Weiss. In addition to Cearley and Molina, the Skivvies' band included Rob Morrison, Jay Mack, Conor Schulz, and Debbie Tjong. Flip through photos from the concert below:

