Cabaret & Concert News   See Jonah Platt, Michael Cerveris, Natalie Joy Johnson, and More Strip Down With the Skivvies in I Touch My Elf at Joe's Pub
By Nathan Skethway
Dec 04, 2019
 
The popular undergarment-clad band also welcomed Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Natalie Weiss, and more.
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-7.jpg
Jonah Platt Stephanie Marie Oberle

Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina, known together as the underwear-clad musical duo The Skivvies, returned to Joe’s Pub December 3 with their holiday-themed I Touch My Elf concert. Special guests for the evening included Michael Cerveris and his band Loose Cattle (with Kimberly Kaye), Jonah Platt, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Natalie Joy Johnson, Marti Gould Cummings, Tom Berklund, David Perlman, and Natalie Weiss.

In addition to Cearley and Molina, the Skivvies' band included Rob Morrison, Jay Mack, Conor Schulz, and Debbie Tjong.

Flip through photos from the concert below:

See Jonah Platt, Natalie Joy Johnson, and More Strip Down in the Skivvies' I Touch My Elf Concert

20 PHOTOS
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-5.jpg
Nick Cearley Stephanie Marie Oberle
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-2.jpg
Juson Williams, JW's Inspirational Singers, and Lauren Molina Stephanie Marie Oberle
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-7.jpg
Jonah Platt Stephanie Marie Oberle
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-6.jpg
Lauren Molina Stephanie Marie Oberle
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-9.jpg
Lindsay Nicole Chambers Stephanie Marie Oberle
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-4.jpg
Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina Stephanie Marie Oberle
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-16.jpg
Tom Berklund Stephanie Marie Oberle
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-17.jpg
Tom Berklund Stephanie Marie Oberle
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-15.jpg
Michael Cerveris and Kimberly Kaye Stephanie Marie Oberle
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-20.jpg
David Perlman Stephanie Marie Oberle
