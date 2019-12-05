Stars From Moulin Rouge!, Little Shop of Horrors, More Join 2019 Edition of Red Bucket Follies

The annual variety concert supports Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The stars are ready to shine at the 2019 Red Bucket Follies December 9–10 with a line-up including Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, and Karen Olivo of Moulin Rouge!; Christian Borle and Jonathan Groff from Little Shop of Horrors; Hadestown Tony winner André De Shields; and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’s Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts.

Also slated to appear are Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan Jackson, Jelani Remy, and Ephraim Sykes of Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, Rock of Ages’ PJ Griffith and Ashley Matthew, Ellie MacPherson and Sid Solomon from The Play That Goes Wrong, and Jersey Boys’ CJ Pawlikowski and John Rochette, with more to be revealed.

More than 150 performers are expected to take the stage from the casts of Chicago, David Byrne’s American Utopia, Dear Evan Hansen, Fiddler on the Roof - in Yiddish, Frozen, The Great Society, Hamilton, The Lion King, A Musical About Star Wars, The Phantom of the Opera and The Rose Tattoo, and the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir.

A panel of judges will award best presentation honors at Tuesday’s performance. This year's judges are Derren Brown (Derren Brown: Secret); Andrew Burnap, Samuel H. Levine, and Kyle Soller (The Inheritance); Damon Daunno and Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!); Michael Benjamin Washington (Fires in the Mirror); and Sharon Wheatley and Astrid Van Wieren (Come From Away).

The show, hosted again by Seth Rudetsky, will include a number directed and choreographed by Peter Gregus, honoring the national touring shows that participated in the fall fundraising. The opening number will be written by Michael Liscio Jr. and Jed Resnick and directed and choreographed by Richard J. Hinds. Choreographer Josh Prince will share an original piece performed at this year’s Hudson Valley Dance Festival, representing Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ fall fundraiser began its six-week drive in October. Throughout the period, cast members collected money after show performances in the signature red buckets at Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring productions across the country. The donations support vulnerable populations in need of medication, meals, financial assistance, and more.

WATCH: Highlights From Red Bucket Follies 2018

For more information about Red Bucket Follies, visit BroadwayCares.org .

