Tony Winner Lillias White and Seth Rudetsky to Perform at The Church of Presidents

The duo will perform at the finale of Fair Saturday in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Tony winner Lillias White and Sirius XM host and Playbill columnist Seth Rudetsky will perform in concert November 30 at 8 PM in Quincy, Massachusetts. The performance is held at United First Parish Church, also known as The Church of Presidents.

The pair will perform with high school and college students in the Rising Stars program by JM Productions. Proceeds from the concert will benefit Y2Y, a homeless shelter in Harvard Square for young people ages 18–24.

The performance is the official finale performance of Fair Saturday, a cultural festival celebrating arts and culture in support of social issues that takes place in a growing number of cities across the world. Quincy is the first official U.S. city to participate and partner with the program that originated in Bilbao, Spain.

White won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for portraying Sonja in Cy Coleman’s The Life. Additional Broadway credits include Fela!, Chicago, and Once on This Island.

For tickets and more information, visit BrownPaperTickets.com .