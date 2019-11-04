Tony Yazbeck Returns to Feinstein’s/54 Below Ahead of Starring in Broadway’s Flying Over Sunset

Tony Yazbeck will return to Feinstein’s/54 Below in N.Y.C. with his solo show Both Feet Off the Ground January 21–22, 2020. The two-night performance comes ahead of his Broadway turn as Cary Grant in Flying Over Sunset, set to begin previews March 12 at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.
Both Feet Off the Ground, featuring show tunes, new songs, and tap dancing, tracks Yazbeck’s Broadway history from his debut in the 1989 revival of Gypsy to his Tony-nominated performance in the 2014 revival of On the Town. Beyond that, the stage performer will talk about all the highs and lows that come with a career on the Great White Way.
This isn’t the first time he’s brought Both Feet Off the Ground to a Feinstein’s venue—the performer played Nikko’s in San Francisco this past summer. Additional credits for Yazbeck include White Christmas, Chicago, Finding Neverland, and Prince of Broadway.
