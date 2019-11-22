Tune-In to These Holiday Film, TV, and Concert Specials With Your Favorite Broadway Performers

Catch Kristin Chenoweth on Hallmark, Idina Menzel on CBS, Lea Michele on ABC, and so many this season.

With the onslaught of hundreds of holiday content arriving on televisions, it’s hard to know where to begin! Playbill has gone through listings and pulled out the ones our Broadway fans will enjoy the most.

The offerings are categorized and then listed chronologically into the following: TV Holiday Specials, Holiday Films Featuring Broadway Stars, Even More Holiday Movies Featuring Broadway Alums, and Deep Cuts.

Check out the listings below and Happy Holidays!

TV Holiday Specials (Concerts, Miniseries, Variety Shows)

Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry – November 26 on NBC at 9 PM

Celebrate 9 to 5 musical creator Dolly Parton’s 50th anniversary at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Special guests include Dierks Bentley, Emmylou Harris,Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, and Hank Williams Jr.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – November 28 on NBC at 9 AM (rebroadcast at 2 PM)

Turkey Day kicks off with live performances by the casts of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Hadestown, Beetlejuice, and Ain’t Too Proud, plus Lea Michele, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, and The Rockettes!

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration – November 28 on ABC at 8 PM

Get into the holiday spirit after a Thanksgiving meal as Broadway’s Matthew Morrison (Hairspray, Glee) and the Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton host from Walt Disney World. The Last Ship’s Sting and The Little Mermaid Live!’s Shaggy are scheduled to perform.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show – November 29 on Amazon Prime

The country star joins forces with The Rockettes along with pop stars Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, and more to celebrate the holidays.

CMA Country Christmas – December 3 on ABC at 9 PM

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked) joins some of country’s hottest stars for a concert, performing solos “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and “The Christmas Waltz,” an all-female rendition of “Sleigh Ride,” and the group closing number of “Feliz Navidad.”

The Rockefeller Plaza Christmas Tree Lighting – December 4 on NBC at 8 PM

It’s a Glee reunion as Lea Michele, Idina Menzel, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, and more perform at 30 Rock for the annual holiday season kick-off.

The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors – December 15 on CBS at 8 PM

Sally Field, Hot Feet’s Earth, Wind & Fire, Linda Ronstadt, Sesame Street, and orchestral conductor Michael Tilson Thomas are celebrated for their contribution to the arts.

The 16th Annual Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir – December 16 on PBS at 9 PM.

Recent Broadway resident Kristin Chenoweth joins 600 singers to perform a concert mix of classic Christmas carols, Broadway, pop, country, and morel.

Holidays with the Houghs – December 16 on NBC at 10 PM

It’s a family affair when West End alum Derek Hough (Footloose) and Grease: Live on Fox star Julianne Hough spread holiday cheer through amazing choreography and special guest performers.

A Christmas Carol – December 19 on FX

Guy Pearce, Andy Serkis, and Joe Alwyn star in this take on the Charles Dickens’ tale that digs deeper into the psyche of the curmudgeon.

Global Citizens Prize Ceremony – December 20 on NBC at 8 PM

Hosted by EGOT winner John Legend, this inaugural award ceremony features performances by Jennifer Hudson, Sting, and more. The prize celebrates individuals taking action to end extreme poverty.

A Home for the Holidays with Idina Menzel – December 22 on CBS at 9 PM

Tony winner Menzel (Wicked) will perform songs from her new holiday album, Christmas: A Season of Love, and introduce uplifting stories about adoption from foster care. She will be joined by performers Adam Lambert, Ne-Yo, and Kelly Rowland.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade December 25 on ABC at 10 AM

Wake up Christmas morning with performances by the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Matthew Morrison and Emma Bunton host again from Walt Disney World.

Holiday Films Featuring Broadway Stars

**Note: Any Lifetime movie will be available on the MyLifetime On Demand streaming service following its initial air date. Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries films will not be streaming, but double-check the channel’s schedule as the films air frequently.**

Always and Forever Christmas – Available now on MyLifetime

Hamilton star Lexi Lawson plays Lucy, who discovers the special meaning of her grandfather’s antique store in Vermont with the help of a handsome diner owner and a magical neighbor from the north (Sabrina the Teenage Witch’s Beth Broderick).

Sweet Mountain Christmas – Available now on MyLifetime

Tony nominee and Smash star Megan Hilty (Noises Off) plays a country singer trapped in her hometown after a freak snowstorm, only to find herself falling in love and performing at the local holiday concert.

The Knight Before Christmas — Available now on Netflix

Vanessa Hudgens (Gigi) stars as a small-town science teacher who meets a knight teleported from the 14th century.

Holiday for Heroes – November 24 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 5 PM

Frozen star Patti Murin plays Pam while real-life husband Colin Donnell (Violet) stars as Charlie who runs into his ex, played by Kaitlin Doubleday, while visiting his hometown.

Same Time, Next Christmas – December 5 on ABC at 9 PM

Glee star Lea Michelle (Spring Awakening) stars as Olivia Henderson, who reunites with her long-lost teenage sweetheart at a Hawaii resort, despite circumstances continuing to push them apart.

A Homecoming for the Holidays – December 7 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9 PM

Two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes stars as country singer Charlotte, who writes a new album while helping to build a house with her brother’s friend (Stephen Huszar).

A Christmas Love Story – December 7 on Hallmark Channel at 8 PM

Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth (Pushing Daisies) stars as a youth choir director who needs to write a big song for the Christmas Eve show. When a golden-voiced child joins the ensemble, she gets distracted by his widowed father, played by Scott Wolf.

Even More Holiday Movies Featuring Broadway Alums

A Sweet Christmas – Available now on MyLifetime

Original Dreamgirl Loretta Devine (Grey’s Anatomy) stars as a bakery owner who decides to retire and host a contest using her famous 12 Days of Christmas recipes to find an heir.

Last Christmas – In theatres now

This holiday flick from Emma Thompson features delightful cameos by the one and only Patti LuPone and West End alum Rob Delaney (Spamalot).

A Merry Christmas Match – November 22 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 1:06 AM

Broadway alum Kyle Dean Massey (Wicked, Pippin) stars as Ryder, a handsome city dweller who meet-cutes an antique shop owner played by Ashley Newbrough.

Write Before Christmas – November 23 on Hallmark at 6 PM

Drew Seeley (The Little Mermaid) features in the film about a woman who writes homemade Christmas cards to all of the positive influences in her life.

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love – November 23 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 7 PM

Kathie Lee Gifford (Scandalous) plays Olga, the encouraging mom of Alice, who struggles to meet new people and move past failed relationships.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen – November 30 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9PM

The Normal Heart’s Luke MacFarlane stars as one half of a party planner couple who must plan a holiday gathering for a grumpy CEO.

A Storybook Christmas – December 6 on Lifetime at 8 PM

Jake Epstein (Beautiful—The Carole King Musical) stars as a nanny who falls in love with a busy event planner needing help with her niece.

Mistletoe & Menorahs – December 7 on Lifetime at 6 PM

Epstein returns the following night to play Jonathan, who teaches toy company executive Christy about Hanukkah to help her land a big account. In turn, she helps him turn his messy apartment into a home with Christmas spirit to please his girlfriend’s dad.

Christmas at Dollywood – December 8 on Hallmark Channel at 8 PM

Dolly Parton appears in this film about a Broadway producer who travels to Tennessee to organize the theme park’s holiday extravaganza.

Christmas Hotel – December 21 on Lifetime at 8 PM

Tatyana Ali (Fences), Tony nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph (Dreamgirls, Wicked), and Save The Last Dance’s Sean Patrick Thomas (A Raisin in the Sun) star in this movie about a hotel executive who is forced to open a new branch in her hometown.

Deep Cuts (Stuff Worth Rewatching)

12 Men of Christmas – Available on Amazon Prime Video

Kristin Chenoweth stars as a savvy PR associate who creates a calendar featuring the hunky men of a search and rescue team in a small Montana town.

A Christmas Carol: The Musical – Included with Hallmark Movies Now on Amazon Prime

Kelsey Grammer stars as Scrooge in this adaptation with songs by Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens. Tony winners Jane Krakowski (Nine), Jason Alexander (Jerome Robbins’ Broadway), co-star with Broadway alum Jesse L. Martin (Rent).

A Diva's Christmas Carol – Available to stream on YouTube or Vimeo.

Tony nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods) stars as a solo artist who left her former girl group in the dust in this adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic. Kathy Griffin and Chili from TLC co-star.

Mister Magoo’s Christmas Carol – Available on Vudu or iTunes

This animated special features a score by Tony winner Jule Styne (Hallelujah, Baby!, Gypsy, Funny Girl).

Mrs. Santa Clause - Included with Hallmark Movies Now on Amazon Prime

Five-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury steals the spotlight from Kris Kringle in this TV movie with music by Jerry Herman.

