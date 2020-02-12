Watch Bonnie Milligan Sing 'If Shakespeare Had a Sister' as Virginia Woolf

By Dan Meyer
Feb 12, 2020
 
The number by Carmel Dean appears in the composer's Well-Behaved Women song cycle.

The new video above shows off Bonnie Milligan’s signature vocals as she sings “If Shakespeare Had a Sister”—as Virginia Woolf would have imagined the Bard’s non-existent relative. The number is part of composer Carmel Dean's Well-Behaved Women.

The song cycle was performed at two concerts at Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater January 25, with Milligan, LaChanze, Barbara Walsh, Liz Callaway, Andréa Burns, Sasha Allen, Natascia Diaz, Hannah Elless, Melissa Rose Hirsh, Katie Thompson, and Kuhoo Verma. The band featured Dean on the piano, Elena Bonomo on drums, Adi Meyerson on bass, Andie Springer on violin, and Megan Talay on guitar.

Well-Behaved Women, directed by Schele Williams and featuring orchestrations by Lynne Shankel, tells the stories of some of history’s most groundbreaking women, such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Harriet Tubman, Frida Kahlo, Billie Jean King, and Malala Yousafzai.

Dean is known for her work on Renascence Off-Broadway and as a music director for If/Then, which starred Tony winners Idina Menzel and LaChanze.

For more information, visit WellBehavedWomenMusical.com.

