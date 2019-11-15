Watch How Winter Transforms the St. James Theatre Stage at Broadway’s Frozen

The Disney musical casts a magic spell over audiences eight times a week.

A new video on Facebook shows Arendelle transforming into a wintry landscape, a feat that happens eight times a week at Frozen on Broadway, currently playing the St. James Theatre.

The set is designed by Christopher Oram, who also designed the costumes for the musical from Disney Theatrical Productions. Caissie Levy and Patti Murin currently star as Princesses Elsa and Anna, respectively, with Noah J. Ricketts as Kristoff and Ryann Redmond as Olaf.

The stage adaptation of Disney’s hit animated film opened on Broadway March 22, 2018, and is helmed by Michael Grandage. Oscar-winning songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez returned to write a Tony-nominated, expanded score with a book by Jennifer Lee.

This month is a blizzard of Frozen treats, with the sequel due in theatres November 22 and the soundtrack dropping November 15. The stars of the film have been hard at work on the press junket with Kristen Bell performing a history of Disney songs, Jonathan Groff recording a voice duet for Kristoff and his reindeer Sven, and the entire cast talking about their favorite childhood film.

Watch the transformation below.

