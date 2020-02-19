Watch the Screen to Stage Journey of The Prince of Egypt

A new video highlights the musical's beginnings as a 1998 Dreamworks animated film through its London premiere in 2020.

A new video (above) highlights The Prince of Egypt's journey from screen to stage, featuring interviews with composer Stephen Schwartz and the cast of the musical, now in previews at London's Dominion Theatre in the West End ahead of a February 25 opening.

Luke Brady and Christine Allado star as Moses and Tzipporah, respectively. The cast also includes Liam Tamme as Ramses, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

The story follows the Book of Exodus, in which Moses leads thousands of Israelite slaves out of Egypt and across the Red Sea to freedom. Grammy and Oscar winner Schwartz (Wicked) has written 10 new songs for the stage musical, which features a book by the film’s screenwriter Philip LaZebnik. Schwartz wrote the score to the 1998 animated film, which included “Through Heaven’s Eyes” and the Academy Award-winning “When You Believe,” both of which are in the theatrical adaptation.

Scott Schwartz directs the London staging with choreography by Sean Cheesman. Schwartz previously helmed the 2017 world premiere at the TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in a co-production with Fredericia Teater Denmark.

Check out the new song "Never in a Million Years" below.

