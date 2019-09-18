Watch Tony Nominee Taylor Louderman Sing ‘Little Miss Perfect’

The Mean Girls star performs the song by Joriah Kwamé, a winner of Louderman’s Write Out Loud contest.

The final music video of the Write Out Loud contest series has been released, featuring Tony nominee Taylor Louderman performing “Little Miss Perfect,” written by Jorian Kwamé.

Kwamé is Chicago-based artist who released original album Alice at the age of 13. In addition, the performer and songwriter created his first full-length stage musicals while in high school: Underdog The Musical and Dream: A New Musical. Since then, he has majored in Music Theater Performance at Western Michigan University, and appeared in regional productions of Charlotte’s Web and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Louderman (Mean Girls), Ben Rauhala, and Matt Rodin selected Kwamé’s song as one of five winners in their Write Out Loud contest. The trio created the competition earlier this year to support emerging musical theatre writers.

Five music videos were created for the winners of the contest. In addition to Louderman and Henningsen, Head Over Heels' Bonnie Milligan sang “Brave,” Hamilton tour cast member DeMarius Copes sang “Don’t Trust Her,” and Aladdin’s Arielle Jacobs sang “Breathless.”

A host of stars from the 2018–2019 Broadway season will sing at a September 25 concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below celebrating all five Write Out Loud contest winners. The Prom’s Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla, Teal Wicks (The Cher Show), and Troy Iwata (Be More Chill) will join a roster of performers with ties to Broadway.