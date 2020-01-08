Well-Behaved Women Adds Andréa Burns, Sasha Allen, and Hannah Elless to Lineup

Broadway stars Andréa Burns (The Rose Tattoo), Sasha Allen (Hair), and Hannah Elless (A Christmas Carol) have joined the lineup of Carmel Dean’s song cycle Well-Behaved Women at Joe’s Pub January 25. The sold-out concert has added a second performance on the same day for 4:30 PM.
The trio join a previously announced cast that includes Tony winner LaChanze (The Color Purple), Tony nominees Barbara Walsh (Falsettos) and Liz Callaway (Baby), and Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels).
With original songs by Dean, direction by Schele Williams and orchestrations by Lynne Shankel, Well-Behaved Women tells the powerful stories of some of history’s most groundbreaking women, such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Harriet Tubman, Frida Kahlo, Billie Jean King, and Malala Yousafzai.
Dean is known for her work on Renascence Off-Broadway and as a music director for If/Then, which starred Idina Menzel and LaChanze.
