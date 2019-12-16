West End Star Sophie Isaacs Joins London Cast of Six

The Heathers alum will hold court beginning in January 2020.

Sophie Isaacs will take over the role of Katherine Howard in Six, holding court at the Arts Theatre in London beginning January 21, 2020. Isaacs currently plays Goldilocks in Goldilocks and the Three Bears at the London Palladium and previously starred in Heathers as Heather McNamar in the West End.

The actor joins current cast members Jarneia Richard-Noel, Courtney Bowman, Natalie Paris, Alexia McIntosh, and Danielle Steers, with alternates Zara MacIntosh, Cherelle Jay, Hana Stewart, and Collette Guitart. Isaacs will replace Vicki Manser, who is leaving Six to become the alternate Carole King in Beautiful—The Carole King Musical on a U.K. tour.

Six, which gives Henry VIII's six ill-fated wives the opportunity to tell their stories through a high-energy pop score, began in the U.K. at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017 before heading to London, going on to earn five Olivier Award nominations including Best New Musical. It made its North American premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre in May, after which it continued its pre-Broadway tour in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Edmonton, Alberta; and now at the Ordway Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The show is scheduled to open on Broadway March 12, 2020, starring Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele.

