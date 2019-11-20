What Does Barbra Streisand Think of Kristin Chenoweth’s Cover of ‘The Way We Were’?

What Does Barbra Streisand Think of Kristin Chenoweth's Cover of 'The Way We Were'?
By Dan Meyer
Nov 20, 2019
 
The Wicked star also revealed the best and worst parts of working on Broadway while on Watch What Happens Live.

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth revealed what Barbra Streisand had to say about the Wicked star’s cover of “The Way We Were” on her album, For The Girls. The Tony and Emmy winner told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live November 19 she heard the Funny Girl star’s verdict through the grapevine.

Watch what Streisand had to say above. (Spoiler: she liked it).

Chenoweth recently played a sold-out concert series on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre to coincide with her new album. The performance and LP are an homage to the women who influenced her career, including Streisand herself, Judy Garland, and Dolly Parton.

PHOTOS: Kristin Chenoweth in For the Girls on Broadway

This holiday season, the singer will visit Oklahoma for a Christmas concert and star in A Christmas Love Story on Hallmark, airing December 7. Her performance with the Tabernacle Choir will air on PBS December 16.

Below, the recent Broadway resident discusses the best and worst parts of working on Broadway, whether she’s ever had a meltdown, and more.

