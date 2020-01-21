Fosse/Verdon Star Michelle Williams, Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge Continue Winning Streak at Screen Actors Guild Awards

By Dan Meyer
Jan 21, 2020
 
Williams’ Broadway-bound co-star Sam Rockwell also took home an award January 19.
Fosse/Verdon’s Michelle Williams and Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge were victorious at the Screen Actors Guild Awards January 19th, with Williams winning Best Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series and Waller-Bridge taking home Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series. The stars have now completed a triple crown win for their small screen performances as Gwen Verdon and Fleabag, respectively, adding the SAG Award to their previously earned Emmys and Golden Globes.

Sam Rockwell, who played Bob Fosse opposite Williams, won Best Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series. The performer will appear on Broadway in the upcoming production of American Buffalo, starting previews at the Circle in the Square Theatre March 24.

Winning for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series was the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which includes upcoming off-Broadway star Michael Zegen, Tony winner Tony Shalhoub (The Band’s Visit) and Broadway alum Stephanie Hsu (Be More Chill). Peter Dinklage, who recently starred in Cyrano Off-Broadway, won Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones.

For a full list of winners, visit SAGAwards.org.

