Grosses Analysis: American Utopia Finishes on a High Note, Sets New House Record

By Olivia Clement
Feb 18, 2020
 
The David Byrne show, which closed February 16, will return to Broadway in the fall.
David Byrne and cast of David Byryne's American Utopia Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Along with announcing a return to Broadway, David Byrne’s American Utopia wrapped up its initial run at The Hudson on a high note. The production, which concluded its extended Broadway run February 16, set a house record by grossing $1,431,543 (for seven performances), its highest-grossing week during its limited engagement.

A theatrical concert event from former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, American Utopia performed consistently well at the box office, recouping its initial $4 million investment in mid-December 2019, just ten weeks after opening. The show will return to the Hudson September 18 for a run through January 2021.

Crowd favorite Beetlejuice saw an uptick in sales for the week ending February 16. The musical, which continues performances at the Winter Garden through June, grossed $1,337,689 over eight performances—an increase of $293,621 from the previous week, and over 100 percent of its gross potential.

The Tony-winning Hadestown also saw a significant uptick last week, grossing $1,289,258 over eight performances at the Walter Kerr (an increase of $197,227 from the previous week). With an average ticket price of $173.50, the show was at 101 percent capacity.

SIX: The Musical, which arrived on Broadway February 13, grossed $666,019 over five previews, playing to 101 percent capacity. The show took over the Brooks Atkinson Theatre following a hit London run and regional productions.

