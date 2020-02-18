Grosses Analysis: American Utopia Finishes on a High Note, Sets New House Record

The David Byrne show, which closed February 16, will return to Broadway in the fall.

Along with announcing a return to Broadway, David Byrne’s American Utopia wrapped up its initial run at The Hudson on a high note. The production, which concluded its extended Broadway run February 16, set a house record by grossing $1,431,543 (for seven performances), its highest-grossing week during its limited engagement.

A theatrical concert event from former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, American Utopia performed consistently well at the box office, recouping its initial $4 million investment in mid-December 2019, just ten weeks after opening. The show will return to the Hudson September 18 for a run through January 2021.

Crowd favorite Beetlejuice saw an uptick in sales for the week ending February 16. The musical, which continues performances at the Winter Garden through June, grossed $1,337,689 over eight performances—an increase of $293,621 from the previous week, and over 100 percent of its gross potential.

The Tony-winning Hadestown also saw a significant uptick last week, grossing $1,289,258 over eight performances at the Walter Kerr (an increase of $197,227 from the previous week). With an average ticket price of $173.50, the show was at 101 percent capacity.

SIX: The Musical, which arrived on Broadway February 13, grossed $666,019 over five previews, playing to 101 percent capacity. The show took over the Brooks Atkinson Theatre following a hit London run and regional productions.

