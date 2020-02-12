The Ferryman's Fra Fee and Olivier Nominee Beverley Knight Added to Cinderella Movie

The two stage alums are the latest in a recent string of casting for the film starring Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, and Billy Porter.

Broadway alum Fra Fee and Olivier nominee Beverley Knight are among the latest stage performers to join the cast of Kay Cannon's Cinderella movie. Fee will play Hench with Knight's role unknown—the former shared the news in an Instagram post below. Production begins this week.

The join the previously announced Camila Cabello as the title character, with Tony winners Idina Menzel and Billy Porter as the stepmother and Fairy Godmother, respectively. Also recently cast are Tony winner James Corden and John Mulaney as the mice/footmen, Hairspray Live! star Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer as the stepsisters, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, and Minnie Driver and Pierce Brosnan as the King and Queen, respectively.

Fee was last seen on the Great White Way in The Ferryman as Michael Carney and recently starred in the National Theatre's production of Translations. Knight (Memphis, Cats) is set to lead the cast of The Drifters Girl later this year at the Garrick Theatre in London.

Several adaptations of Cinderella have been seen in recent years, including a 2013 Broadway adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical, a 2015 Disney live-action take, and an upcoming West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's new version of the tale.

