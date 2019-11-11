Watch Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ryan McCartan, and More Preview Their Upcoming 54/Below Concerts

The performers will all bring their musical talent through the month of November.

Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, Scotland, PA’s Ryan McCartan, and more previewed their November shows at Feinstein’s/54 Below last week. Check out the video above.

Mitchell, who won a Tony for his performance in Kiss Me, Kate, will play a two-week residency with his concert Plays With Music - Holiday! November 12–23.

Broadway alum Ryan McCartan (Wicked) played November 4 with a show scheduled for November 11, with guests including current Scotland, PA co-star Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels).

Later in the month, Tony-nominated sisters Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway (Swing, Baby) will take up a short Thanksgiving holiday residency November 26–30.

