Watch Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ryan McCartan, and More Preview Their Upcoming 54/Below Concerts

Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, Scotland, PA’s Ryan McCartan, and more previewed their November shows at Feinstein’s/54 Below last week. Check out the video above.
Mitchell, who won a Tony for his performance in Kiss Me, Kate, will play a two-week residency with his concert Plays With Music - Holiday! November 12–23.
READ: Listen to an Exclusive Track From Brian Stokes Mitchell’s Upcoming Solo Album Plays With Music
Broadway alum Ryan McCartan (Wicked) played November 4 with a show scheduled for November 11, with guests including current Scotland, PA co-star Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels).
Later in the month, Tony-nominated sisters Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway (Swing, Baby) will take up a short Thanksgiving holiday residency November 26–30.
See What Else is Playing at 54/Below This November
See Brian Stokes Mitchell, Melissa Errico, and More Preview Their Upcoming Shows at Feinstein’s/54 Below
Liz Callaway and Brian Stokes Mitchell have been special guest performers on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.