Andrea Martin, Santino Fontana, Javier Muñoz, More Join Voices for the Voiceless Concert

They join several previously announced Broadway favorites for the February 6 event.

Emmy and Tony winner Andrea Martin (Pippin), Tony winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Hamilton alum Javier Muñoz, and Ain’t Too Proud’s Ta’Nika Gibson have joined the Voices for the Voiceless concert line-up.

The Broadway stars will perform alongside the previously announced Kelli O’Hara, Laurie Metcalf, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Megan Hilty, and Jenn Colella February 6 at Town Hall in New York City. More celebrities will be announced ahead of the concert.

Martin and Fontana wrapped their respective runs on the Main Stem in A Christmas Carol and Tootsie January 5. Muñoz was most recently seen Off-Broadway in The New Englanders.

Presented by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, Voices for the Voiceless raises awareness for teens struggling in foster care. Proceeds from the event benefit You Gotta Believe, a New York nonprofit specializing in finding permanent families for older kids in foster care.

For more information, visit YouGottaBelieve.org .