Check Out Lesli Margherita, Charl Brown, and More in Michael Longoria’s Holiday Hop

The December 18 cabaret at The Green Room 42 celebrated the holidays and benefited Opening Act.

The holiday spirit was merry and bright as several Broadway stars took to the stage December 18 for Michael Longoria’s Holiday Hop at The Green Room 42 in New York City. Check out the gallery below.

Joining the Jersey Boys star were Olivier Award winner Leslie Margherita (Zorro the Musical), Tony nominee Charl Brown (Motown the Musical), upcoming Bliss star Mario Cantone (Sex and the City), Daniel Reichard (Jersey Boys), Jaime Cepero (Smash), Ashanti J’aria (Disaster! Off-Broadway), and Danny Longoria.

Michael Longoria’s Holiday Hop benefited Opening Act, which provides educational theatre programming at N.Y.C. schools with below-average graduation rates. The cabaret concert was produced by Longoria, Liz Skollar of Skollar PR, and Taylor James of 42West PR.

Longoria originated the role of Joey in Jersey Boys on Broadway before taking on the role of Frankie Valli. The performer has since released several albums and appeared onstage in The View UpStairs, Hairspray, The Midtown Men concert tour, and more.

READ: Track by Track Breakdown: Broadway’s Michael Longoria Reveals the Musical Story Behind His Merry Christmas Darling