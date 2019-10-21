Mike Birbiglia: The New One Is Coming to Netflix

The Drama Desk-winning solo show will debut on the streaming service this fall.

The 2019 Drama Desk winner for Best Solo Show, Mike Birbiglia: The New One, will debut on Netflix November 26. The performance was filmed on Broadway last season during its limited engagement at the Cort Theatre.

The play by Birbiglia, with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein and directed by Seth Barrish, debuted Off-Broadway in 2018 in an extended, sold-out run. The show follows the comedian as he struggles with the decision of becoming a parent or not.

The New One is currently on tour, having already stopped in Washington, D.C; Charlotte, North Carolina; and St. Paul, Minnesota. It will play its final stop at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles beginning October 23.

This isn’t the only Netflix stage-to-screen adaptation on the slate in 2019. A vailable for streaming November 1 is American Son, starring Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, and Jeremy Jordan—all reprising their performances from the Broadway premiere.

Due in 2020 is the Ryan Murphy-directed The Prom, starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Tony winner James Corden, Ariana Grande, and newly announced Washington, as well as Murphy's screen adaptation of the Tony-winning revival of The Boys in the Band. Two additional Broadway-adjacent Netflix projects have no set timeline yet: a 10-part A Chorus Line miniseries and a Viola Davis-led Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

