The Skivvies Return to Joe’s Pub With Bonnie Milligan, Company’s Claybourne Elder, More

Tony nominee Max von Essen, Jagged Little Pill’s Logan Hart, and upcoming Diana star Roe Hartrampf will also shed and sing.

The Skivvies will return to Joe’s Pub January 30 for a scantily clad concert featuring a slew of Broadway stars and alums.

Joining Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley are Jagged Little Pill’s Logan Hart, Tony nominee Max von Essen (An American in Paris), Broadway alums Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Tuck Everlasting), and Brennyn Lark (Les Misérables), along with Off-Broadway favorites Natalie Walker (Alice by Heart) and Kuhoo Verma (Octet).

Two upcoming Broadway performers are also slated to perform: Claybourne Elder, who will play Andy in Company with Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, and Roe Hartrampf, who stars as Prince Charles in Diana.

The Skivvies recently wrapped their I Touch My Elf holiday tour. Check out photos from the show below.

For tickets, visit PublicTheater.org.

