The Skivvies Return to Joe’s Pub With Bonnie Milligan, Company’s Claybourne Elder, More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   The Skivvies Return to Joe’s Pub With Bonnie Milligan, Company’s Claybourne Elder, More
By Dan Meyer
Jan 09, 2020
 
Tony nominee Max von Essen, Jagged Little Pill’s Logan Hart, and upcoming Diana star Roe Hartrampf will also shed and sing.
The_Skivvies_Joes_Pub_Nick_Lauren.jpeg

The Skivvies will return to Joe’s Pub January 30 for a scantily clad concert featuring a slew of Broadway stars and alums.

Joining Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley are Jagged Little Pill’s Logan Hart, Tony nominee Max von Essen (An American in Paris), Broadway alums Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Tuck Everlasting), and Brennyn Lark (Les Misérables), along with Off-Broadway favorites Natalie Walker (Alice by Heart) and Kuhoo Verma (Octet).

Two upcoming Broadway performers are also slated to perform: Claybourne Elder, who will play Andy in Company with Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, and Roe Hartrampf, who stars as Prince Charles in Diana.

LISTEN: The Skivvies Release New Hanukkah Single

The Skivvies recently wrapped their I Touch My Elf holiday tour. Check out photos from the show below.

For tickets, visit PublicTheater.org.

See Jonah Platt, Natalie Joy Johnson, and More Strip Down in the Skivvies' I Touch My Elf Concert

See Jonah Platt, Natalie Joy Johnson, and More Strip Down in the Skivvies' I Touch My Elf Concert

20 PHOTOS
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-5.jpg
Nick Cearley Stephanie Marie Oberle
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-2.jpg
Juson Williams, JW's Inspirational Singers, and Lauren Molina Stephanie Marie Oberle
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-7.jpg
Jonah Platt Stephanie Marie Oberle
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-6.jpg
Lauren Molina Stephanie Marie Oberle
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-9.jpg
Lindsay Nicole Chambers Stephanie Marie Oberle
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-4.jpg
Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina Stephanie Marie Oberle
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-16.jpg
Tom Berklund Stephanie Marie Oberle
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-17.jpg
Tom Berklund Stephanie Marie Oberle
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-15.jpg
Michael Cerveris and Kimberly Kaye Stephanie Marie Oberle
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-20.jpg
David Perlman Stephanie Marie Oberle
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cabaret & Concert News
Read news about cabaret and concert appearances by your favorite Broadway performers.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!