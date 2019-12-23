7 Ways to Spend New Year’s Eve With Broadway Stars—Across the U.S.

From Kristin Chenoweth in Los Angeles to Sutton Foster in San Francisco and Annaleigh Ashford in New York City, here are 7 Broadway concerts December 31, 2019.

Another year comes to a close, but it’s not over until the Broadway star sings! Across the country on December 31, concerts featuring Tony winners and Broadway stars provide a festive way to ring in 2020.

Check out our listings of New Year’s Eve performances below.

Prefer to stay in? Check out the Jagged Little Pill cast on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest on ABC or watch Tony winners Katrina Lenk (The Band’s Visit) and Bernadette Peters (Annie Get Your Gun) sing with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra on PBS .

New Year’s Eve With Kristin Chenoweth

7 PM and 10:30 PM

Walt Disney Concert Hall – 111 South Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Join the Tony and Emmy winner as she performs selections from her Broadway career and music from her new album, For the Girls. Chenoweth recently finished a short residency at the Nederlander Theatre, which paid tribute to music’s most passionate women—those who have influenced the Wicked star throughout her career. Fellow Broadway alumni Shoshana Bean (Waitress) and Cheyenne Jackson (Finian’s Rainbow) join in the fun.

An Evening with Sutton Foster

9 PM

Geary Theater – 415 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster (Anything Goes, Thoroughly Modern Millie) comes to the Bayfor a concert celebrating her career on the Great White Way and beyond. The upcoming The Music Man star will perform songs from Millie and more.

A New Year’s Eve Gershwin Celebration

7:30 PM

Bass Performance Hall – 330 E. 4th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Celebrate 2020 with a concert of the composer’s greatest hits, including “Rhapsody in Blue,” “An American in Paris,” “Embraceable You,” and “I Got Rhythm.” Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway (Swing!) joins the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Miguel Harth-Bedoya and accompanied on the piano by Shelly Berg.





Twenty ’20s Songs for 2020

7 PM (Doors open at 5 PM)

Feinstein’s/54 Below - 254 W 54th Street, New York, New York 10019

Seth Sikes celebrates New Year’s Eve with a selection of classics by Josephine Baker, Ethel Waters, Sophie Tucker, and more. The Band’s Visit’s associate director and cabaret performer is well-known for his interpretations of Judy Garland, Bernadette Peters, Liza Minnelli, and other divas.

Annaleigh Ashford on New Year’s Eve

11 PM (Doors open at 9 PM)

Feinstein’s/54 Below - 254 W 54th Street, New York, New York 10019

Spend New Year’s Eve with Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (You Can’t Take It With You) at this storied Manhattan venue. The Sunday in the Park With George star (who will reprise her role in the West End) performs with Will Van Dyke and the Whiskey 5 to ring in 2020. Get ready for a night of song and dance with a ton of sequins, glitter, and Broadway magic.

Broadway at the Art House

7 PM, December 30–31

The Art House – 214 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA 02657

Dear Evan Hansen and Pippin alum Rachel Bay Jones puts on a show at the tip of Cape Cod with SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky. The two Playbill cruise alums will sing from the Broadway catalog and welcome the New Year with fans from all over New England. Following this concert, Jones will star in the Kennedy Center production of Next to Normal.

Live at the Hill: New Year’s Eve

8:30 PM

The Hill – 252 Schraalenburgh Rd, Closter, NJ 07624

Combine a five-course meal with a concert by Tony nominee Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages) on New Year’s Eve in Bergen county. Chef Ben will cook the food while the American Idol alum performs original songs and some of Broadway’s greatest hits.

